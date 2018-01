ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook’s new program to help small businesses grow will be coming to Albuquerque in a few months.

Albuquerque is one of 30 cities chosen to take part in the Community Boost Program.

There will be training on coding, building websites and using Facebook to bolster business.

The social media giant conducted a study finding that Albuquerque has huge gaps in digital skills and the program wants to help with that.

The training will take place from April 30 to May 4.

