Elementary students donate dozens of items to homeless pets

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth and fifth graders in Santa Fe donated nearly 100 items to homeless pets.

The Helping Hands Club at El Dorado Community School funded-raised to fill five boxes with dog and cat food, toys, treats, cat litter and blankets.

The 10-year-old club president said they started the project with one goal in mind: to be nice.

“A happy and healthy life is an enjoyable one so if everyone can have an enjoyable life that would be good,” the student said.

The kids says they’re happy they could show homeless pets some kindness.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s