Elementary students donate dozens of items to homeless pets

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth and fifth graders in Santa Fe donated nearly 100 items to homeless pets.

The Helping Hands Club at El Dorado Community School funded-raised to fill five boxes with dog and cat food, toys, treats, cat litter and blankets.

The 10-year-old club president said they started the project with one goal in mind: to be nice.

“A happy and healthy life is an enjoyable one so if everyone can have an enjoyable life that would be good,” the student said.

The kids says they’re happy they could show homeless pets some kindness.

