Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A warm up will begin this afternoon before a storm system moves in for the weekend.

An area of high pressure will keep skies sunny and temperatures will start to warm up for the end of the week. Highs will be 5°-20° warmer than average both today and especially tomorrow afternoon.

A storm will then move into the Four Corners late Saturday afternoon. The storm will drag in a cold front to western New Mexico. Winds will increase throughout the afternoon on Saturday followed by falling temperatures and showers. The Northern Mountains and the San Juans of southern Colorado will see the best shot at snow. The heaviest snow will fall in the San Juans of southern Colorado. That is where 7-12″ could fall while the Northern Mountains could pick up 3-6″ of snow from Saturday night and into Sunday.

The storm system is going to be a quick-hitter. So Albuquerque’s chances of picking up snow is slim. The metro will likely see rain along the cold front so temperatures may be too warm still for snow to fall and the moisture may move through before the cold air settles into Albuquerque. But, it is still early and this is just a preliminary outlook. Stay with KRQE for more weather updates for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.