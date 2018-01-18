Child killed in crash involving school bus near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A child was killed in a crash involving a Durango school bus Wednesday.

According to the Durango Herald, the child was not riding the bus and three other vehicles were involved.

It is not known which car the child was in.

The school district says the bus was stopped on Highway 550 when another vehicle rear-ended it.

A total of 16 students were treated on scene before being taken to their parents.

Two people in one of the cars were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

One of them was airlifted to Denver.

