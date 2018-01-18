‘Best Buddies’ gears up for a night of dancing, friendship, and social inclusion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Best Buddies Friendship Ball is gearing up for a night of dancing, fun and social inclusion.

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The IDD community that Best Buddies serves includes, but is not limited to, people with Down syndrome, autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury and other undiagnosed disabilities.

Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). BB programs empower the special abilities of people with IDD by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, The Best Buddies Friendship Ball will take place at the Balloon Fiesta State Park. Best Buddies members, family, and friends (including KRQE’s own Mark Ronchetti) are invited to dance the night away while celebrating friendship and social inclusion. The dance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

For more information, visit the BBNM website.