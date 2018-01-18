BCSO investigating after deputy accidentally shot himself

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a deputy accidentally shot himself.

It happened Thursday during firearms training at the BCSO shooting range.

A deputy fired his gun while it was holstered, causing a minor injury to his right leg.

They are now looking to see if any policies were broken, and if discipline is warranted.

“As with any disciplinary matter, we want to curb the violation and stop the behavior so that includes any type of discipline from termination to remedial training,” Undersheriff Rudy Mora said.

The deputy will remain on duty and continue training.

