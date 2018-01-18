Backyard Farming enthusiasts look to Bernco Parks and Rec for easy tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Parks and Recreation is gearing up to host a series of free seminars for backyard farming enthusiasts.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, Bernalillo County Parks and Recreation will launch the first in a series of free seminars for backyard farming enthusiasts. The theme of the first installment will be tree pruning and general tree care, with an eye toward current drought conditions.

Trees are healthier and produce more when correctly pruned. Learn how to get the most from your trees with class instruction on selection, care, preventing pests and disease and fertility management. The presentation will be followed by tour of the Heritage Orchard. Bring your own tools or use our pruners to apply your new knowledge on 45 fruit trees that will be made available.

Presenter: Joran Viers, Abq City Arborist

Saturday, Jan 20, 9 a.m. – noon

Gutierrez Hubbell House

6029 Isleta Blvd.

