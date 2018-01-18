APD’s new chief discusses suspects in West Mesa murder investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque biggest murder mystery: Who killed 11 women and buried them on the West Mesa?

The man once in charge of the investigation is now the chief. Thursday, he sat down with KRQE News 13 and named a couple of names.

In February it will be nine years since the first bones were discovered on the West Mesa. Thursday, KRQE News 13 asked the chief about some specific people, and how badly the Albuquerque Police Department wants to be able to say, “case closed.”

“Is it somewhat of a black eye to the Albuquerque Police Department that we haven’t publicly announced a killer or suspect in this case?” KRQE News 13’s Marissa Lucero asked.

“I don’t know if I would consider it a black eye. There’s so many factors involved. If we were not doing the investigation correctly or we mishandled certain things like pieces of evidence or made procedural errors like that of not just naming any suspect, then I would say yeah, it would be a black eye,” APD Chief Michael Geier said.

In 2009, a woman was walking her dog near 118th Street and Dennis Chavez when she came upon a bone. In one month, investigators found shallow graves for 11 women. To this day, the case is officially unsolved.

When Mayor Tim Keller took office last month, he picked retired cop Mike Geier to become the interim chief for APD. Geier oversaw the West Mesa investigation.

KRQE News 13 asked Geier about two names APD has looked at, but the department has never publicly called suspects: Joseph Blea and Lorenzo Montoya.

“We would have liked Mr. Montoya to be our main suspect and closed the case out, but with him being deceased it limited our investigative capabilities,” Geier said.

Montoya was killed in 2006 at his South Valley home less than two miles from the West Mesa burial site. He was carrying a prostitute he strangled and bound to his car when he was shot dead by the woman’s pimp. The murders stopped after he was killed.

Blea, meanwhile, is a serial rapist who’s in prison.

The chief says you ask anyone in APD who knows the case, and they’re split on who they think it is.

Tonight on KRQE News 13 at 10, the chief gets into the problems with evidence on the two big suspects.

