Video shows scene after police say drunk driver plowed into stopped cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chaotic scene in late December.

“It happened, it was just all so fast,” said a witness on police video.

People and car parts were everywhere, strewn across Montgomery and Wyoming boulevards when police responded to a deadly crash.

“No doubt he was going 80… if I were to guess, I’d say he was going 100,” said another witness.

The witnesses on scene couldn’t stop telling police how fast the driver that plowed into multiple cars was going.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna kill somebody,'” said a woman on scene in the police video.

Ramon Rosas, 34, was killed in the crash.

Police said the accused drunk driver, Steven Deskin, crashed into the cars with his two young children in tow. In the video, the father is seen putting his children in an ambulance, then police are finally able to give him a field sobriety test.

Deskin admitted to officers that he’d been drinking.

“The last drink I had was at 12:45 today,” he said.

After failing the test, officers put the cuffs on Deskin, and took him to jail. On Wednesday, he was indicted on homicide by vehicle, abuse of a child, and reckless driving charges.

The indictment does not say what Deskin’s blood alcohol level was, but he is charged with driving under the influence of .08 or higher.

