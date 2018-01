GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A race between a Grants Police officer and an elementary school student is getting a lot of views online.

While patrolling Mesa View Elementary Wednesday morning, Lieutenant Marquez decided to join in on a friendly net climbing competition.

It would appear he won, until he tried to come back down and got caught up in the net.

The lieutenant wanted to make sure everyone knew he got back up and raced three more times without falling.

