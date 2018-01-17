UNLV women outlast New Mexico on the basketball court again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to women’s basketball UNLV has New Mexico’s number. The Rebels overcame a double digit deficit to defeat the Lobos 68-66. It’s the fourth straight UNLV victory over the Lobos. The game saw the Lobos jump out to a quick start as Alex Lapeyrolerie drained a three point shot to start the game.

Lapeyrolerie led the Lobos in scoring with 19 points. Tesha Buck also found her range in the first half and helped the Lobos build a 14 point lead. Buck would finish with 10 points as four Lobos scored in double figures. The Lobos lead by 8 at halftime. The game would get away from Mike Bradbury’s crew in the second half as the Lobos went cold from the floor.

Senior guard Cherise Beynon scored 12 points and dished out 8 assists against her hometown team, Las Vegas. Lobos center Jaisa Nunn finished with a double double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Tesha Buck added 10 points for the Lobos in the loss.

Brooke Johnson led the Rebels in scoring with 19 points. Katie Powell had 18. With the loss the Lobos drop to 16-4 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain West. The Rebels are 9-7 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The Lobos are at San Diego State Saturday. That game has a 2 p.m. Mountain time start.