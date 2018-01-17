Two employees file lawsuit; seek secret recordings made by former judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit is asking the state to turn over secret recordings made by a former judge who was forced to leave her post.

Back in October, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered the removal of Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston. 

She was accused of using recording devices in several areas of the courtroom, including judges offices and a staff restroom.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, two judges and two employees in Aztec are suing and wanting New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission to turn over the tapes.

They claim there is personal information on them like medical records.

The Supreme Court banned her from holding a judicial office again.

