This week in Albuquerque is filled with books made into film, candlelit yoga, and monster trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in the Duke City is filled with books made into film, candlelit yoga, and monster trucks!
There’s never a shortage of fun things to do in ABQ…and this week is no exception.
1. Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Details: Take a seat and watch as three of the tour’s biggest rivals duke it out for the title. In
addition, this is the first year that the competition will offer a “pit party” where fans can meet
drivers, and see their favorite trucks up close.
- Date and Time: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 1pm, 7:30pm
- Location: Santa Ana Star Center
- Price: $20-$26
2. Candlelit Yogalates Flow + Wine
- Details: Develop your yoga practice with instructor Danielle Schlichte in the beautiful setting of
Casa Rondeña Winery. She puts emphasis on developing a strong core, improving coordination
and balance, and combining posture and breathing techniques. This class is open to people of all
skill levels and includes your first glass of wine in the price of the class.
- Date and Time: Sunday 6:30 –9:30pm
- Location: Casa Rondeña Winery
- Price: $15
3. Live Music: The Chris Dracup Trio
- Details: Take a seat with friends and family in one of the comfortable and inviting casbahs and
enjoy the sounds of the Chris Dracup Trio. Enjoy tapas and handcrafted cocktails, wine, or beer as
you listen. Reservations are encouraged!
- Date and Time: Friday, 7 – 10pm
- Location: Hotel Andaluz
- Price: No Cover
4. Film: Bless Me, Ultima
- Details: The screen adaptation of Rudolfo Anaya’s iconic work, set in the 1940s in rural New Mexico, about a young boy and the mysterious healer who opens his eyes to the wonders of the
spiritual realm. As the entire world is plunged into war and Antonio Marez grapples with the harsh
realities all around him, his life is forever changed by the sudden arrival of Ultima, a curandera
who inspires him to see the world from a new perspective. Presented as part of the Bank of America Free Thursday Film Series. Bless Me, Ultima is shown in preparation for the world
premiere of a new opera, also based on Rudolfo Anaya’s novel and produced as a partnership between Opera Southwest and the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The operatic version of Bless Me, Ultima will come to the NHCC stage in late February.
- Date and Time: Thursday 7-9pm
- Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center
- Price: Free
5. West Side Blues Fest
- Details: Bring your friends down for an afternoon of fantastic blues music along with some fantastic locally brewed craft beer. Cinical Bird, Stan Kee and Step In, Isaac Aragon and the Healing will all be playing! Grab something to eat with food trucks Cheesy Street and Ohana Hut.
- Date and Time: Sunday, 3-7pm
- Location: Marble Brewery Tap Room (westside)
- Price: No Cover
6. Concert: Justin Moore ft. Dylan Scott
- Details: “Hell On A Highway Tour” is Moore’s fourth headlining tour, having just wrapped up his “American Made Tour” with Lee Brice back in April and will span seven months, taking the Arkansas native from coast to coast.
- Date and Time: Thursday, 7:30pm
- Location: Santa Ana Star Center
- Price: $37
7. Truckin’ Tuesdays
- Details: Head Downtown to Civic Plaza every Tuesday where Albuquerque’s premier food trucks
gather to serve lunch.
- Date and Time: Every Tuesday, 11am – 1:30pm
- Location: Civic Plaza
- Price: Free
For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.