This week in Albuquerque is filled with books made into film, candlelit yoga, and monster trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in the Duke City is filled with books made into film, candlelit yoga, and monster trucks!

There’s never a shortage of fun things to do in ABQ…and this week is no exception.

1. Toughest Monster Truck Tour

addition, this is the first year that the competition will offer a “pit party” where fans can meet drivers, and see their favorite trucks up close. Date and Time: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 1pm, 7:30pm

Location: Santa Ana Star Center

Price: $20-$26

2. Candlelit Yogalates Flow + Wine

Casa Rondeña Winery. She puts emphasis on developing a strong core, improving coordination and balance, and combining posture and breathing techniques. This class is open to people of all skill levels and includes your first glass of wine in the price of the class. Date and Time: Sunday 6:30 –9:30pm

Location: Casa Rondeña Winery

Price: $15

3. Live Music: The Chris Dracup Trio

enjoy the sounds of the Chris Dracup Trio. Enjoy tapas and handcrafted cocktails, wine, or beer as you listen. Reservations are encouraged! Date and Time: Friday, 7 – 10pm

Location: Hotel Andaluz

Price: No Cover

4. Film: Bless Me, Ultima

spiritual realm. As the entire world is plunged into war and Antonio Marez grapples with the harsh realities all around him, his life is forever changed by the sudden arrival of Ultima, a curandera who inspires him to see the world from a new perspective. Presented as part of the Bank of America Free Thursday Film Series. Bless Me, Ultima is shown in preparation for the world premiere of a new opera, also based on Rudolfo Anaya’s novel and produced as a partnership between Opera Southwest and the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The operatic version of Bless Me, Ultima will come to the NHCC stage in late February. Date and Time: Thursday 7-9pm

Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center

Price: Free

5. West Side Blues Fest

Details: Bring your friends down for an afternoon of fantastic blues music along with some fantastic locally brewed craft beer. Cinical Bird, Stan Kee and Step In, Isaac Aragon and the Healing will all be playing! Grab something to eat with food trucks Cheesy Street and Ohana Hut.

Date and Time: Sunday, 3-7pm

Location: Marble Brewery Tap Room (westside)

Price: No Cover

6. Concert: Justin Moore ft. Dylan Scott

Details: “Hell On A Highway Tour” is Moore’s fourth headlining tour, having just wrapped up his “American Made Tour” with Lee Brice back in April and will span seven months, taking the Arkansas native from coast to coast.

Date and Time: Thursday, 7:30pm

Location: Santa Ana Star Center

Price: $37

7. Truckin’ Tuesdays

Details: Head Downtown to Civic Plaza every Tuesday where Albuquerque’s premier food trucks

gather to serve lunch.

gather to serve lunch. Date and Time: Every Tuesday, 11am – 1:30pm

Location: Civic Plaza

Price: Free

For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.