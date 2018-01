RATON, NM (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have confirmed there is a downed helicopter near Raton.

NMSP says they responded to a call from the pilot and are searching for the crash near the Canadian River, south of Raton.

State Police do not know the condition of the pilot or if there are any passengers.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps