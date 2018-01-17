Soil dumped at Belen lot contaminated above acceptable levels

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen resident was right. The dumping going on near his home was not legal.

Larry Fuller says the smell of sewage and petroleum is emitting from the dirt being dumped on Belen’s west mesa and is intolerable.

It’s coming from a lot at Reinkein and Main Street where a new Domino’s is being built. There used to be an auto dealership there.

County officials say preliminary tests show the dirt is contaminated above acceptable levels. Contractors have been ordered to remove the dirt within 10 days and take it to a waste facility.

The county says it was unaware the dirt was being dumped until they started getting complaints. The land belongs to the company hauling the dirt, but dumping dangerous materials is not allowed.

The New Mexico Environment Department is said to be conducting further tests to find out what specifically the dirt is contaminated with.

