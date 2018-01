ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School Principal Larry D’Anza tweeted out a picture of the school’s new scoreboard.

The renamed baseball field is now named after beloved baseball coach John D. Gunther who lost his battle with cancer last March.

The six-season head coach led his team to a state championship game twice.

D’Anza added that he hopes the field will be redone soon.

Renamed SHS baseball field for John D. Gunther completed⚾️😎⚾️. Hopefully the field will be redone soon! #ADayInSchool #SHSGoodToGreat #abqschools pic.twitter.com/8aMhsaf0Ef — Larry D'Anza (@SHSdanza) January 16, 2018

