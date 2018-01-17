Roman Catholic leaders highlight legislative priorities

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops is highlighting its legislative priorities at a breakfast with state lawmakers.

GOP New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday renewed calls to reinstate the death penalty as the Legislature convened for a 30-day session. The measure has been staunchly opposed by Roman Catholic leaders including Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester.

Local Roman Catholic leaders have urged New Mexico lawmakers in recent years to do more to address childhood poverty. A breakfast meeting was scheduled Wednesday at a parish hall in Santa Fe.

Martinez and the Democratic-led Legislature are both proposing increases in funding to early childhood education and home visiting programs that safeguard the health and safety of infants and toddlers.

The Legislature has repeatedly defeated proposals by Martinez and her allies in the Statehouse to reinstate the capital punishment.

