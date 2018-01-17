Red Cross helps 65 senior citizens displaced after apartment fire in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixty-five senior citizens were evacuated after an apartment fire in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday night.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says it started in a third-floor apartment at the Solar-Villa retirement complex, near Pennsylvania and Lomas, when someone living there left a cigarette burning.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading, but water damage displaced everyone in the building.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross says it has opened a shelter at Hayes Middle School for the displaced seniors, where volunteers are providing food, water, snacks and a safe place to sleep.

