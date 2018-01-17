Neighborhood associations appeal shopping center under construction

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Three neighborhood associations say builders of a westside shopping center broke city rules and the city of Albuquerque let it happen.

La Luz Landowners’ Association, Taylor Ranch Neighborhood Association and Las Casitas Del Rio Dos Homeowners Association filed an appeal with the city’s Planning Department and Consensus Planning, the agent for Silverleaf Ventures, LLC. They said the North Andalucia buildings at the southeast corner of Coors and Montano violate the Coors Corridor Plan.

That plan restricts the height of buildings so they don’t block the views of the Bosque and Sandias.

“I absolutely think the city dropped the ball on this. There is a very defined corridor plan,” concerned neighbor Dianne Appel said.

The appeal claims the city did not perform two required “ridgeline tests” to make sure the top of the building does not appear taller than the Sandias for someone standing on the sidewalk along the east side of Coors.

“There was very little, if any, public input. And councilors have said they were committed to preserving views,” Appel said.

“Especially for the people behind us, it’s definitely going to obstruct the view of the Bosque,” Amber Andrews of Albuquerque said.

Pat Gallagher with the La Luz Neighborhood Association said the city never correctly analyzed the buildings, which he said fail the ridgeline test. He hopes a few feet are shaved off the top once construction is complete.

The planning department said inspectors always check to make sure plans meet the requirements.

The land use hearing officer will hear the appeal next month.

