Temperatures will continue to warm over the next two days into the high 50s. Both Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with light wind. By Saturday a storm system will approach from the Pacific Northwest. Showers will break out along a cold front Saturday afternoon which will sweep across the state Saturday night. Sharply colder temperatures will roll through the state on Sunday.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
