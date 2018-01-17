Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warm Before The Storm

Temperatures will continue to warm over the next two days into the high 50s. Both Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with light wind. By Saturday a storm system will approach from the Pacific Northwest. Showers will break out along a cold front Saturday afternoon which will sweep across the state Saturday night. Sharply colder temperatures will roll through the state on Sunday.

