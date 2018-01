ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico food market is getting recognition as the best grocery store in the state.

The Daily Meal produced a winner for each of the 50 states.

La Montanita Co-op came out on top here in New Mexico.

According to The Daily Meal, the market is a nice organic store with plenty of handicap and bike parking.

To view the full list of “Best Grocery Store in Every State,” click here.

