Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures below freezing in most locales. Despite the brutal morning lows, we’ll kick off a warming trend today with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s, 40s and 50s across the state (warmer than what most had on Tuesday). A mostly to partly sunny sky will blanket the state with more cloud cover expected near the southern stateline. A few spot showers are possible over the higher terrain of southern NM, although, coverage and intensity will be limited. Winds be generally be light out of the south/southwest at 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: Our warming trend will continue Thursday with afternoon highs back in the mid-50s in the Albuquerque-metro area. High pressure will keep the rain and snow out – expect a full day of sunshine from stateline to stateline.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Temperatures will soar well into the 50s and low 60s across the Rio Grande Valley. There’s even the potential for near-record highs within the Plains! Another day of mostly sunny conditions is expected for the majority of us. However, our next big weather maker approaching the Four Corners will likely trigger the development of spotty to scattered showers late Friday into Saturday. (Expect Saturday to be a much bigger day for rain, snow & wind.)