John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A ridge of high pressure will build in through the rest of the week. This will allow for plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures through Friday. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will soar well above average. But another storm system moves in for the weekend.

That storm system will bring rain and mountain snow, favoring the west slopes, Saturday and Saturday night. Winds will also kick up, gusting to over 50 mph along the east facing slopes and across the east. Colder air will rush in with the storm for Sunday as the storm exits. The back side of the storm will drop in a back door cold front, keeping the wind going, and delivering some east slope snow. The wind and showers die down Sunday night.