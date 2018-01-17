January 17th Morning Rush: DA to review video of Farmington officer-involved shooting

1. The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an officer-involved shooting that happened in December. Farmington Police have released new video the shooting, where a man was killed after pointing an e-cigarette at an officer. Police say it started when officer Brant Warman, who was patrolling an area of U.S. 64, saw a woman hanging out of the passenger-side window of a pick-up. The video shows the driver, Frankie Anchondo, weaving in and out of traffic before pulling over. Officer Warman claims Anchondo got out and pointed an object at him with both hands which the officer thought was a gun. The officer then shot and killed him. It was later discovered it was an e-cigarette.

Full Story: Video shows moments before officer-involved shooting in Farmington

2. The House Republican leadership did propose a short-term government funding bill, but House conservatives insist they have the votes to reject the plan with not one Democrat on board to vote yet. The big issue at hand is for “Dreamers,” immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Democrats are threatening to vote no on the budget without a deal on DACA protections.

Full Story: Conservatives balk at GOP plan to avert government shutdown

3. A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures below freezing in most locales. Despite the brutal morning lows, we’ll kick off a warming trend today with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s, 40s and 50s across the state (warmer than what most had on Tuesday).

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. PNM could soon agree on a lower rate increase than expected but under certain conditions. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, PNM originally asked for a 14 percent rate increase to customer bills. The Public Regulation Commission decided on a 1.5 percent rate increase over two years. PNM says they would agree only if they could tack on an additional $4.7 million and say that’s how much they invested in the four corners power plant. PNM also argues without the money they would be in the negative.

Full Story: Negative outlook assigned to New Mexico electric utility

5. A project completed by Belen High School students will soon be heading to the International Space Station. The group’s project, which researches how tomato leaves decompose in microgravity won its school-wide student spaceflight experiment competition. In the coming months, the students will do the experiment on Earth while astronauts do the same one in space. The group will soon present their project in Washington D.C.

Full Story: Belen High School students’ research going to International Space Station

