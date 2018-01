Isham Dental is one of the few dental offices in the metro to offer same-day denture services. That’s because their labs are right on site -often able to get dentures to their clients within four to five hours.

They also specialize in dental implants for a more permanent solution to teeth replacement. As an added bonus to their services, Medicaid is now accepted in their office.

For a free x-ray, exam and consultation, call 505.720.7479 or visit IshamDentalABQ.com.