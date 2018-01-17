Fifth graders do their part to cheer up sick teacher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the going got tough for one Albuquerque teacher recently, his elementary students stepped in to help.

Hawthorne Elementary teacher Andy Meyer recently got sick with the flu and had to miss school for six days.

Linda Connors subbed in for Meyer’s fifth-grade class and says students wanted to make him feel better. So, they created a “get well” poster with notes from each student, thanking Meyer for his lessons and teaching them not to be afraid.

“Mr. Meyer is important to us so we wanted to do something important for him,” fifth grader Ahmad Hodge said.

“It touched my heart. I love teaching. It’s a great job, best job in the whole entire world. These kids took time to care for me a little bit. It meant a lot to me,” Andy Meyer said.

Thankfully, Meyer is feeling much better and is back to teaching class.

