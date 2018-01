BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help find a bank robber who struck in Belen.

Officials say a man with a black bandana and hoodie robbed the US Bank on Reinken Avenue Tuesday morning.

He threatened the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the FBI.

