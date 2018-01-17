Family of Mary Hawkes settles lawsuit with city, former officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Mary Hawkes has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed against former Albuquerque Police officer Jeremy Dear and the city.

Hawkes, a suspected truck thief, was shot and killed by Dear in 2014.

Dear claimed the suspected truck thief pointed a gun at him, but he didn’t have his camera on. The city fired him after that shooting saying Dear repeatedly failed to turn on his body cam despite being ordered to do so.

Attorney for the Hawkes’ family, Shannon Kennedy, released the following statement Wednesday:

The loss of Mary continues to be a tragedy that the Hawkes family suffers. Jeremy Dear took all that Mary could have been away from her and from those who loved her. Like any family that has suffered tragic loss, the Hawkes have lived with the burden of wondering what they could have done to save their daughter and sister. The family is very grateful that the city also recognizes that burden and is moving forward in the same spirit of accountability. In the Hawkes family’s quest for answers about Dear’s killing of Mary on April 21, 2014, they have sought the truth and to ensure no family suffer a similar loss. The Hawkes are confident that this administration will work to improve the culture of our police department, protecting both officers and the public, so that similar tragedies are prevented and, in the rare instances where they are not, any investigation seeks to uncover the truth. The family supports law enforcement and they hope to collaborate in the future with anyone who shares their support. To facilitate overdue change, the Hawkes are committed to donating a significant percentage of the settlement to organizations that prioritize crisis intervention training for law enforcement and that support the transition of foster children into adulthood.

This is a developing story. For more, tune into KRQE News 13 today at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Related Coverage:

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps