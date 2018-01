ARTESIA, N .M. (KRQE) – Eddy County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a burglar.

Police say the victims returned home last month to find someone inside their house.

The homeowners struggled with the burglar, who stabbed both of them before taking off in the car pictured above.

Last week, police say the victims were burglarized again when their TV and sound bar were taken.

If you have any information, call Eddy County Crime Stoppers.

