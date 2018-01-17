City seeks advertisers for new bike share program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for companies wanting to advertise on its new bike share program.

After the success of a pilot program downtown, Rio Metro is receiving federal funds to grow. The expanded program will provide 250 bicycles and 50 stations.

Wednesday evening, city officials and the company “Pace” presented the program to people who want to get their logo out there.

Riders can rent and then return bikes from any of the Pace bike racks available throughout the city.

The city hopes the point-to-point travel will help commuters add bike sharing to their daily routine.

