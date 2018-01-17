Charges filed against school employee accused of forging credentials

MORA, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been filed against a school employee accused of forging her credentials to get her state license.

Vanessa Sidranski-Montano worked as the special education coordinator at Mora Schools under Superintendent Charles Trujillo.

Trujillo was charged with 17 counts of fraud in 2016 after it was discovered his resume was falsified and he had illegally obtained a license from the Public Education Department.

In court documents, Sidranski-Montano said she relied on Trujillo for advice. Documents also said her application claimed she worked at the Luna Community College as an adjunct professor, a position the college says doesn’t even exist.

Sidranski-Montano’s license is one of six that was questioned after Trujillo’s arrest. The Public Education Department said it would be investigating all of them.

