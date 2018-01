BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen is honoring its high school football team.

The mayor and city council have declared Wednesday as Belen High School Football Players Day. It’s a way to honor them for their winning season.

The team went undefeated in the regular season. They lost to Artesia in the championship.

A number of players even got national recognition for their performances.

