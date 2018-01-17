APD searches for burglar who stole package from victim’s truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a car burglar who got close to being a home burglar.

Two weeks ago, police say a man broke into a truck at the Target Uptown. A package with the victim’s address was inside the truck and was taken.

Within an hour of the break-in, the suspect showed up at the victim’s house and tried to break in there, but for some reason didn’t and left.

The suspect was last seen in a green or turquoise older-model Honda with a yellow New Mexico license plate.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

