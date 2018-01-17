‘Along for the Ride’ Receives NM Premiere

Dennis Hopper is an icon of the silver screen and a maverick of movie making. His amazing life’s journey is documented through the eyes of his “hombre indivisible”, filmmaker Satya De La Manitou in his documentary, Along for the Ride.

Comprised of rare, behind-the-scenes footage as well as candid interviews with filmmakers and friends, Along for the Ride will give viewers a rare chance to peer into the mind of a movie-making genius.

The film will receive its New Mexico premiere Thursday, January 18 at 6 p.m. A Q&A session will follow. An encore screening takes place Friday night in Santa Fe at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.

For tickets to the KiMo screening Jan.18, click here.

For tickets to the Cocteau screening Jan. 19, click here.