All-In Breakfast at Village Inn

Are you “all in” for Village Inn?

Starting Monday, Jan. 22, Village Inn will be offering their All-In Breakfast for only $6.99. The feast includes all your breakfast favorites -but just for a limited time, Monday-Friday.

John Christopher, operations director of Village Inn NM, whips up a plateful of goodness, as well as details on their celebration of National Pie Day (January 23). Between Jan. 19-23, receive $2 off your entire pie at participating locations.

For more delicious details, visit VillageInn.com.