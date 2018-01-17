Accused killer released from jail after paperwork issue

Related Coverage Murder suspect could walk after paperwork problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused killer is now back on the streets after the state dropped the ball.

Police say 24-year-old Jacob Lopez beat 62-year-old Donald Deloach so severely he later died.

Lopez was charged with murder, but was found incompetent to stand trial.

The state placed him in a behavioral health institute where he was found to be dangerous.

Department of Health officails had two months to file the paperwork, but they missed the deadline and a judge threw out the case.

Lopez was released from MDC Tuesday night around 9:00.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps