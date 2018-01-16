WIPP proposes route change over Highway 285 safety concerns

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico highway is getting so dangerous, even WIPP wants to avoid it. The radioactive waste plant wants its trucks to avoid Highway 285 in the Carlsbad area and use other highways instead.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) hauls load after load up and down Highway 285 everyday in the Carlsbad area.

“All of our shipments to WIPP are transuranic waste, which is just above uranium on the atomic scale,” said Andy Walker, transportation logistics manager for the Carlsbad WIPP field office.

When hauling that potentially hazardous material, WIPP wants to make sure they are using the safest route possible.

“We try to get on four lanes anytime we can because just the safety factor of a four lane divided highway is just much safer for traveling,” Walker said.

However, Highway 285 isn’t four lanes, it’s two. Not only that, but WIPP is concerned because the road is curvy, the shoulders are small, and it’s home to a lot of crashes.

“[Highway] 285 from Carlsbad down to Pecos, with the amount of oilfield traffic that there is on that road plus the construction, it was just getting to where it was in our opinion unsafe,” Walker said.

So now, they’re proposing a change in routes.

“What we’re looking at is coming in on [Highway] 176 from Big Springs through Andrews and into Eunice and up to Hobbs,” he said.

WIPP would also use US 62/180, but would keep Highway 285 as a secondary route.

“Our number one priority is to try to pursue the safest route that we can, and in our opinion this new permanent route would provide us a lot more safety,” Walker said.

People say it’s a smart move for WIPP, but they don’t think it’ll alleviate the traffic problem.

“The oil field traffic is the main concern. That’s where our problems come from and I really, seriously, don’t think the WIPP change… it’ll make a minor amount of difference but not really,” Bill Underwood, Carlsbad resident, said.

The state transportation commission is meeting with WIPP on Wednesday and could sign off on a temporary proposal immediately.

