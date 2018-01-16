Video shows moments before officer-involved shooting in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police have released new video showing a deadly officer-involved shooting there last month.

Officer Brant Warman was patrolling an area of U.S. 64 when he saw a woman hanging out of the passenger-side window of a pickup truck.

The driver, 35-year-old Frankie Anchondo, weaved in and out of traffic before eventually pulling over.

Officer Warman claims Anchondo got out and pointed a dark object at him with both hands and refused to drop it. The object turned out to be an e-cigarette.

The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps