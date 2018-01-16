Two Events This Weekend at Bookworks

Bookworks, Albuquerque’s premier independent bookseller, invites you out to two very special author events this weekend.

Cynthia Grady will be hosting a special writing workshop supporting her children’s book, Write to Me. Based on writing exercises she created for kids responding to postcards written by Japanese children during World War II, this event will be both educational and fun.

The adults, photojournalist Michael Benanav will present a slideshow and discussion attached to his book, Himalaya Bound. The work explores the ancient practices of one Himalayan family and how they fit into the modern world.

For more information on these -and upcoming- events, visit BKWRKS.com.