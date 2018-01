ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a former high school debate coach accused of raping two students is set to begin Tuesday.

Luis Chavez, 36, is accused of assaulting one of his 17-year-old students while away at a speech and debate tournament and again in a Rio Grande High School classroom.

Another student has made similar accusations against Chavez.

