SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Raynel Archuleta.

The 78-year-old was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday near his family’s property in Silver City.

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, cowboy hat and slippers.

Archuleta is 5-foot-11, has grey/brown hair, grey/black beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call NMSP at (575) 382-2500.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps