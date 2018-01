Executive Chef Marc Quiñones introduces his right-hand man Stephen Trujillo as they prepare a savory Paella.

Quiñones is also discussing the restaurant’s plans for Valentine’s Day. The most romantic day of the year deserves the most romantic setting in Albuquerque, and the staff at Más are ready to make yours unforgettable.

Reservations are highly encouraged, as tables will start filling up fast.

To book yours, and for more information, visit HotelAndaluz.com.