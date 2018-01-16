New Year at NAU

Get 2018 off to the right start by advancing your career or launching a new one.

National American University has been leading the way in online classes for more than 15 years, and they’re gearing up for the next semester starting Feb. 5.

Scott Turncliff, Campus Director for NAU in Albuquerque, explains how easy it is to get started and just how close you may be to that degree. With transfer credits, financial aid, and the convenience of both on-campus and online curriculum, there’s never been a better time to enroll.

For more information, visit National.edu.