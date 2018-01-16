Murder suspect could walk after paperwork problem

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s office is scrambling to keep an accused killer from getting out of jail.

A judge could let him out after the state health department dropped the ball.

Tuesday morning, District Court Judge Brett Loveless acknowledged Jacob Lopez is dangerous, but still threw out his case.

Lopez was charged in 2015 for the murder of Donald DeLoach.

Police said Lopez beat the 62-year-old man to death while robbing him of his backpack outside a store near Central and Wyoming.

Lopez then ran into the nearby McDonald’s to clean himself up before disappearing.

Police eventually tied Lopez to the crime using DNA and surveillance video.

In Oct. 2017, a judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial because he’s described in legal terms to be “mentally retarded” with an IQ below 70.

He was placed in the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas.

A month later, the Department of Health reported Lopez is “a danger to himself or others.” The DOH had two months to file the paperwork for a civil commitment case that could put Lopez in court-ordered treatment, but never did.

So on Tuesday, the judge threw out the case.

In an email to KRQE News 13, Lopez’s attorney, Raymond Maestas, wrote in part: “Any time a judge follows the law, justice is served for all of us- especially those with lifelong intllectual disabilities like Jacob.”

Tuesday afternoon, the DA’s office tried to halt Lopez’s release by asking the court to reconsider the case dismissal and to keep Lopez in jail until a new hearing where the DOH can explain why it missed its deadline.

The health department did not return calls for comment on the missed deadline Tuesday.

Lopez was also charged with beating another inmate with a broom in the Metropolitan Detention Center this past August. The DA’s office said that charge was dismissed because it was too hard to prove.

