After one of our coldest days of the winter so far temperatures will begin to moderate on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the high 40s in the Albuquerque area. Temperatures will continue to warm Thursday and Friday eventually into the high 50s. A storm system will approach for the weekend bringing northern mountain snow.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
