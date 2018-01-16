Man accused of kidnapping, bribery of witness sentenced to 10 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who tried to intimidate a kidnapping victim will be spending time in prison.

George Morales, 40, once faced rape charges after police say he assaulted the mother of his daughter in 2016.

A year later, police say Morales started harassing that woman by physically threatening her and pressuring her to change her story to get the rape charges dropped.

Last month, he took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to kidnapping and bribery of a witness.

The rape charges were dropped.

Tuesday in court Judge Loveless sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

