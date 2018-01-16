Local parrot rescue reminds impulse buyers that birds require care for up to 80 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Colorful parrots make for lively companions, but there are multiple challenges to owning them, including an 80-year lifespan!

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico is a private rescue for pet birds of all species. The non-profit helps families when they can no longer care for their birds — such as after a death or when a living situation changes. Parrots are often the unfortunate result of impulse purchases, provoked by inaccurate movies and television shows which portray the complicated birds as zany, fun-filled companions. While parrots do make amazing pets, they require specialized care, and with an 80-year lifespan, they will nearly always outlive their primary owner.

The parrot rescue specializes in helping families try to keep their pet after the death of the primary caregiver, or the rescue will take in the bird, work with any issues it may have (including medical), socialize it, and then begin the adoption process into a new home. The rescue’s vetting process is lengthy, to dismiss any inappropriate homes. After an initial questionnaire, the prospective family is introduced. There are several visits, followed by a home check. Finally, the rescue goes through the items the bird will need and adopters are given any supplemental items that are missing.

The rescue makes itself available for any issues that may arise, and is happily willing to take back any bird which for any reason doesn’t work out in its new adopted family.

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico is holding a fundraising event on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Rock and Brews from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.The flyer is on their Facebook page: Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico.

Bring in the flyer and the rescue organization gets 25 percent of the ticket!

For more information, visit the Parrot Rescue’s website.