Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A difficult morning commute for those within northeast and east-central NM as the potential for freezing fog/drizzle continues this morning. Bitterly cold temperatures stretch across the Plains with most of us east of the Central Mountains waking up to temperatures below freezing and wind chills WELL below freezing. Afternoon highs won’t feel too comfortable either as eastern NM warms only to the 20s and 30s (well below average for this time of year). Those further west can expect a mix of 30s and 40s underneath a mostly sunny sky.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 8AM for portions of Bernalillo, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Colfax, Torrance, Union and Mora County for light accumulations of snow and freezing drizzle on roadways. Potential for reduced visibility due to freezing fog.

WEDNESDAY: Another morning of dangerously cold temperatures with most of us starting the day with temperatures well below freezing. Sunshine will help warm highs into the 30s, 40s and 50s. A weak system will pass over southern NM, although, impacts will be limited to only an uptick in cloud cover.