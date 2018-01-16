John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect more sunshine this afternoon as skies clear from north to south. Temperatures will be on the cool side, running 5° – 15° below average across most of the state. The cold temperatures won’t last long as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. That will allow temperatures to warm well above average by Friday.

Another storm system will drop into Northern New Mexico this weekend. This will give Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico a shot at a few rain and snow showers, but for most of the state it will be another wind event. Temperatures will cool down to near average by Sunday.