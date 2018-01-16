January 16th Morning Rush: 2018 Legislative Session to begin Tuesday

1. Lawmakers will convene for the 2018 legislative session Tuesday. In the next 30 days, they’ll tackle criminal justice and law enforcement reform bills. Lawmakers will also talk about spending increases for public education and economic development opportunities. Governor Susana Martinez will give her final state of the state address. Gov. Martinez has been outspoken about several issues including crime and spending.

Full Story: Budget rebound gives governor, lawmakers more options

2. A new report put together for a Legislative Finance Committee meeting shows a small group played a big part on the crime rate in the county from 2010 to 2016. About 4 percent of people who have been arrested account for 20 percent of all arrests made. The report says the 4,600 people each have ten or more arrests under their belts. Another 28,000 people had anywhere from three to nine arrests over the past seven years.

Full Story: Report: Small number of people responsible for large share of arrests

3. A difficult morning commute for those within northeast and east-central New Mexico as the potential for freezing fog/drizzle continues this morning.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A website is calling on New Mexicans to vote judges off the bench this year. A spokesperson for the website called Clear the Bench New Mexico says they’re a group of concerned citizens who want New Mexicans to vote out judges for letting repeat criminals off the hook. This includes judges like Charles Brown, who the group accuses of releasing criminals time and time again.

Full Story: Website calls for New Mexicans to ‘fire’ judges during 2018 election

5. Green chile is gaining popularity around the country, but that’s putting a strain on farmers and the local supply. The New Mexico Restaurant Association says as the New Mexico staple has become more popular and the amount of green chile locally grown hasn’t changed. Now, some restaurants are looking to states like Texas or Arizona to ensure they don’t run out.

Full Story: New Mexico Green chile’s increasing popularity, putting strain on local supply

Morning’s Top Stories